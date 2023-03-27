Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has announced the beginning of a discussion with members of the British Parliament on the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"We discussed a number of issues related to historical justice. Separately, we discussed the possibility of the UK Parliament recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Now we are actively conducting this track in order to show the whole world that, just as the Stalinist regime 90 years ago, so today the Putin regime is killing Ukrainians just because they are Ukrainians … We have started a discussion in the British Parliament. Now we expect the same decisions from France, Brazil," the speaker said, talking to reporters in London.

He recalled that for 32 years of Ukraine's Independence, 25 foreign parliaments recognized the Holodomor as genocide. At the same time, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stressed that 11 of them made relevant decisions last year.

As reported, Stefanchuk is paying an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland during March 27-28.

The program of the visit includes meetings with members of the British Parliament. In particular, Stefanchuk will talk with head of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords John McFaul, members of both houses of Parliament, representatives of the friendship group Great Britain - Ukraine and the initiative group Conservatives – Friends of Ukraine.

A number of bilateral meetings are also planned: with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former British Prime Minister, MP Boris Johnson.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the offices of the Verkhovna Rada and the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.