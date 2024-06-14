Ukrainian Red Cross Society doing everything to overcome humanitarian crisis in country – Dotsenko

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is doing everything to overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country caused by armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, said.

"Hostilities, large-scale shelling - all this deepens the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is doing everything to solve it. We have already helped more than 12.5 million Ukrainians and we continue to do this [and will continue to do so] as long as such help is needed. The support of the Ukrainian government and the international community is critical to recognizing the significant contributions of Ukrainian civil society to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. It is important that representatives of civil society play a key role in shaping appropriate policies and reforms," Dotsenko said during the discussion Ukraine's Social Recovery – a local approach (Jakob-Kaiser-Haus) in Berlin.

In turn, the head of the international cooperation department of the German Red Cross, Christof Johnen, emphasized that "the armed conflict that continues in Ukraine has affected not only buildings and critical infrastructure, but also society as a whole."

As the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook, the discussion took place within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024).

The discussion was organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Caritas Ukraine and Caritas-Spes Ukraine with the support of the German Red Cross. It was made possible thanks to the support of Niels Annen, Member of the Bundestag and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.