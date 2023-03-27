Facts

18:47 27.03.2023

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the advanced positions of the Ukrainian army in Zaporizhia region, the press service of the head of state reports.

"I am honored to be here today and thank you for protecting our state, all of us, our sovereignty, our cities, our children," Zelenskyy said.

The President wished the military good health and thanked their families for such heroes.

"I wish all of us victory. Live and fight. With people like you, we will definitely win," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also presented state awards to the military. The defenders of Ukraine received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree and For Courage of the III degree.

The military handed over a coin to the President, which is a symbol of military brotherhood.

Tags: #zaporizhia #zelenskyy

