Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko handed over hemostatic turnstiles and a Starlink communication system, as well as a pickup truck from Kyiv volunteers, to the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade defending Bakhmut. In addition, servicemen of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade defending Vuhledar were given 12 drones equipped with thermal imagers and batteries for them, the press service of the mayor said.

"I went to the east of Ukraine to support and encourage our defenders and hand over some necessary things that they asked for. I handed over hemostatic tourniquets, the Starlink communication system to the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodny Yar, which defends Bakhmut. And also from volunteers of the capital – a pickup truck. Presented the fighters of the brigade and the awards of the mayor of the capital – medals 'Honour. Glory. State," Klitschko said.

He said many Kholodny Yar soldiers defended the capital at the beginning of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion.

"From the first days of the invasion, the guys went to the territorial defense forces. And now they are fighting where the most brutal battles are," Klitschko said.

He also visited the fighters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade, holding forward positions near Vuhledar.

"At their request, I brought 12 Mavic 3T drones equipped with thermal imagers and batteries for them. I also talked with local residents living near the frontline. They are waiting for the liberation of the entire Donbas, the victory of Ukraine and believe in our Armed Forces," Klitschko said.