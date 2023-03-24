Facts

20:35 24.03.2023

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

2 min read
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko handed over hemostatic turnstiles and a Starlink communication system, as well as a pickup truck from Kyiv volunteers, to the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade defending Bakhmut. In addition, servicemen of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade defending Vuhledar were given 12 drones equipped with thermal imagers and batteries for them, the press service of the mayor said.

"I went to the east of Ukraine to support and encourage our defenders and hand over some necessary things that they asked for. I handed over hemostatic tourniquets, the Starlink communication system to the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodny Yar, which defends Bakhmut. And also from volunteers of the capital – a pickup truck. Presented the fighters of the brigade and the awards of the mayor of the capital – medals 'Honour. Glory. State," Klitschko said.

He said many Kholodny Yar soldiers defended the capital at the beginning of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion.

"From the first days of the invasion, the guys went to the territorial defense forces. And now they are fighting where the most brutal battles are," Klitschko said.

He also visited the fighters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade, holding forward positions near Vuhledar.

"At their request, I brought 12 Mavic 3T drones equipped with thermal imagers and batteries for them. I also talked with local residents living near the frontline. They are waiting for the liberation of the entire Donbas, the victory of Ukraine and believe in our Armed Forces," Klitschko said.

Tags: #help #klitschko #afu

MORE ABOUT

12:16 24.03.2023
AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

20:31 23.03.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

20:07 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

18:58 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

17:12 15.03.2023
AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

20:50 09.03.2023
State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

12:27 03.03.2023
AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

09:57 02.03.2023
AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

10:40 01.03.2023
AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

19:55 27.02.2023
Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Leroy Merlin to transfer control of Russia business to local management

Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

Russian invaders continue to put pressure on residents of occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

AD
AD
AD
AD