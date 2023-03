Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv further military assistance to Ukraine and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I congratulated my friend Gabrielius Landsbergis on receiving the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise III degree from Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed further military aid to secure Ukraine's victory and lasting peace in Europe, as well as the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday evening.