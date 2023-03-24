Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "we are at a crucial stage of the struggle for Ukraine, which has been lasting for centuries, and has become the content of the life of different generations of our people."

He said this on Friday, speaking at the graduation ceremony of officers at the Kyiv Institute of the National Guard.

Zelenskyy noted that "the National Guard has become one of the key elements of the overall system of protection of our state. One of the key factors that prevent the enemy from defeating Ukraine. From the first minutes of February 24 and during the war in Donbas, the National guardsmen show real Ukrainian strength, do everything to make our state stand."

"Today we add three hundred and thirty-four more reasons to our victory, which Ukrainians are bringing closer by all means. Three hundred and thirty-four soldiers of the National Guard who have completed training and are joining the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine," he said, adding: "Three hundred and thirty–four officers who will, under any circumstances, multiply the glory of Ukraine, defend the will of Ukraine, take care of Ukrainians who will be nearby - in your units, on your positions, on your front lines or anywhere else where you will act, protect the state and your fighters; remember that the victory of Ukraine will be the sum of the resilience, courage and effectiveness of all those who is fighting for Ukraine; everywhere to defend the honor of Ukraine, our defense and security forces, the National Guard of Ukraine – this is your way, the way of Ukrainian officers."

"I have no doubt that we will be able to protect Ukraine and win long–term security for the Ukrainian people - freedom and peace. We must do everything to accelerate this result. Accelerate our victory," the president said.