Facts

14:12 24.03.2023

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "we are at a crucial stage of the struggle for Ukraine, which has been lasting for centuries, and has become the content of the life of different generations of our people."

He said this on Friday, speaking at the graduation ceremony of officers at the Kyiv Institute of the National Guard.

Zelenskyy noted that "the National Guard has become one of the key elements of the overall system of protection of our state. One of the key factors that prevent the enemy from defeating Ukraine. From the first minutes of February 24 and during the war in Donbas, the National guardsmen show real Ukrainian strength, do everything to make our state stand."

"Today we add three hundred and thirty-four more reasons to our victory, which Ukrainians are bringing closer by all means. Three hundred and thirty-four soldiers of the National Guard who have completed training and are joining the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine," he said, adding: "Three hundred and thirty–four officers who will, under any circumstances, multiply the glory of Ukraine, defend the will of Ukraine, take care of Ukrainians who will be nearby - in your units, on your positions, on your front lines or anywhere else where you will act, protect the state and your fighters; remember that the victory of Ukraine will be the sum of the resilience, courage and effectiveness of all those who is fighting for Ukraine; everywhere to defend the honor of Ukraine, our defense and security forces, the National Guard of Ukraine – this is your way, the way of Ukrainian officers."

"I have no doubt that we will be able to protect Ukraine and win long–term security for the Ukrainian people - freedom and peace. We must do everything to accelerate this result. Accelerate our victory," the president said.

Tags: #national_guard #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:39 22.03.2023
Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

20:36 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy hands honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv

Zelenskyy hands honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv

13:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

13:23 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

11:54 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Success of Ukraine's forces on land, in sky, at sea brings peace closer

Zelenskyy: Success of Ukraine's forces on land, in sky, at sea brings peace closer

11:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Donbas, Crimea, south of Ukraine to be liberated in same way as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Zelenskyy: Donbas, Crimea, south of Ukraine to be liberated in same way as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions

11:52 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

16:26 21.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

09:59 21.03.2023
Zelenskyy calls on European justice ministers to support efforts to punish aggressor

Zelenskyy calls on European justice ministers to support efforts to punish aggressor

14:38 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

LATEST

Over 8,000 civilian deaths, 14,000 injured as result of Russian aggression in Ukraine documented – UN Mission on Human Rights

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine will allow intl justice to be more active – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD