Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukrainian territories on Friday night, using a wide range of weapons, including guided aerial bombs, said spokesperson of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"It all started [the attack] in the evening, when the enemy attacked Odesa region. Two X-59 missiles were destroyed. The attack also continued from the north of our country, about 10 Su-35 aircraft, the latest Russian fighters, attacked Sumy region with guided aerial bombs," Ihnat said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Friday morning.

According to him, guided aerial bombs are "an extremely big threat, since guided aerial bombs, glide-bombs can fly far away," while the planes that launch them "do not enter the zone of destruction of our air defense."

In this way, Ihnat said, "more than 10 guided bombs attacked objects in Sumy region. The losses are being clarified there, they will be announced by the military administrations," Ihnat said.

Just as the spokesperson of the Air Force informed, during this attack, the occupiers used an X-31 anti-radar missile. "Unfortunately, there are also Shaheds which attacked the north of the country and Kryvyi Rih. There is a hit in certain objects. According to the local authorities, there are no victims there," Ihnat said.