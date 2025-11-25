Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

On the night of November 25, the Novus logistics center was damaged, four drivers were killed during the attack, and five more were injured, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tonight, as a result of a missile strike, our logistics center, the heart of Novus operations, one of the most modern facilities of this type in Ukraine with an area of over 50 thousand sq. m., was damaged. The center was built and opened during a full-scale invasion as a symbol of stability, development and faith in the future. Four drivers of our suppliers who arrived to unload goods were killed during the attack, and five more people were injured. Novus employees who were in shelter during the attack were not injured," the release says.

The company expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and provides all necessary assistance and support to the families and victims.

It is reported that the logistics center is currently not functioning, the relevant services are working on site.

"We are assessing the scale of the damage, they are significant, but now people are our priority. Despite the strike, there will be no shortage of goods in stores. We are already rebuilding logistics routes and working to ensure the stable operation of all network facilities and restore the warehouse as soon as possible," the company said.

As reported, on the night of Tuesday, Kyiv and the region were subjected to a massive combined attack by drones and missiles. Six deaths have already been confirmed in the capital. The Russians are targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas, continuing to terrorize the civilian population.

The city has also temporarily restricted heat supply.