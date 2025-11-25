Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:37 25.11.2025

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sokolovsky.inform/posts/

As a result of an enemy missile attack in Kyiv, some warehouse and production facilities of the Textile-Contact (TK) group of companies in Darnytskyi district were destroyed, reported TK owner Oleksandr Sokolovsky.

"Tonight, the TK was hit. Again, bad luck. Ballistics. But, thank God, everyone is safe. Some of our own warehouse and production facilities in Darnytskyi district were destroyed. However, there were casualties among our neighbors in the industrial zone – unfortunately, one of the drivers was at the epicenter of the ballistic blast," he wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of the destroyed buildings.

Sokolovsky emphasized that there are no military facilities nearby; the enemy is targeting industrial enterprises and energy facilities.

According to him, despite everything, TK works "even without windows or walls."

"Textile-Kontakt's problems should never become problems for our customers. Therefore, we immediately begin cleaning up the damage and rebuilding. Production, packaging, and shipping will all be on time. Those TK Group production facilities in other cities that weren't damaged today will provide backup for Kyiv residents. I'm here this morning and I see that none of my colleagues are depressed; everyone is calm, they quickly organized themselves, and are busy, like ants, restoring the damaged area," wrote the TK owner.

He added that now "almost everyone who is attacked" does this.

"Every night of shelling is like 'Russian roulette' for entrepreneurs. The only question is which city and who will be hit this time (...) But we can't give up. It's much harder for the guys at the front, and they risk the most important thing – their health and lives," he noted.

The Textile-Contact Group (TK Group) was founded in 1995. Currently, it is a holding company that provides a full range of textile industry services, from raw materials and threads to ready-made solutions for B2B, B2G, and B2C clients. The group includes 13 factories with about 1,500 employees.

During the years of full-scale war, TK invested about $14.5 million in development.

Sokolovsky is the founder of the group, chairman of the defense procurement committee of the light industry at the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, and a member of the public movement Manifesto 42.

