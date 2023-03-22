Facts

18:27 22.03.2023

Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in ‘air coalition’ on transfer of aircraft to Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in the "air coalition" on the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

"Support in the defense and humanitarian spheres, restoration and recovery of justice was discussed during a meeting in Kyiv by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and a delegation of the Foreign Policy Council of the Danish Parliament headed by Mikael Østrup Jensen," the government's press service reported.

Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the Danish Folketing for concluding an agreement on the establishment of a Fund in support of Ukraine totaling DKK 7 billion.

"Now we are forming an air coalition. In particular, we are negotiating the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, which can become a significant part of the Ukrainian air defense, intercepting cruise missiles. I hope that Denmark will become part of this coalition," the Prime minister stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #denmark

