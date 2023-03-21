Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

Another 15 Ukrainian children, together with their mothers and legal representatives, have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"We managed to return 15 Ukrainian children to Ukraine together with their mothers and legal representatives. These are children from the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson regions occupied at the beginning of the war," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said, despite all the challenges, Ukraine continues to work so that Ukrainians can see their relatives and be on their own land.

"Thus, as of today, according to the National Information Bureau, some 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine," he said.