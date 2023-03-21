Facts

15:03 21.03.2023

Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

1 min read
Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

Another 15 Ukrainian children, together with their mothers and legal representatives, have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"We managed to return 15 Ukrainian children to Ukraine together with their mothers and legal representatives. These are children from the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson regions occupied at the beginning of the war," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said, despite all the challenges, Ukraine continues to work so that Ukrainians can see their relatives and be on their own land.

"Thus, as of today, according to the National Information Bureau, some 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #children #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

11:28 07.03.2023
As result of Russian full-scale aggression, 464 children killed, 931 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian full-scale aggression, 464 children killed, 931 wounded – PGO

20:05 06.03.2023
Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

17:47 27.02.2023
European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

16:20 15.02.2023
Health Ministry sends around 500 children with cancer for treatment abroad over year of war

Health Ministry sends around 500 children with cancer for treatment abroad over year of war

13:42 02.02.2023
European Commission to help Ukraine to start reform of child care, protection system – Zelensky

European Commission to help Ukraine to start reform of child care, protection system – Zelensky

14:02 27.01.2023
More than 14,000 Ukrainian children verified in Russia’s territory, but there may be more than 150,000 of them there – Ombudsman

More than 14,000 Ukrainian children verified in Russia’s territory, but there may be more than 150,000 of them there – Ombudsman

16:01 24.01.2023
Ukraine hands over to Russian side list of 748 captured wounded defenders for their verification – Lubinets

Ukraine hands over to Russian side list of 748 captured wounded defenders for their verification – Lubinets

17:19 16.01.2023
Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

13:15 14.01.2023
Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

12:54 23.12.2022
Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

Japanese PM to visit Ukraine, Poland on March 21-22 – MFA

LATEST

New Minister for Strategic Industries names production of ammunition, flagship weapons, joint ventures, UAVs as priorities

Mavka. Forest Song becomes highest-grossing Ukrainian cartoon since independence – Film Agency

There are no Russian Caliber carriers on duty in Black Sea for second day in a row –AFU Navy

Japanese PM in Bucha visits facilities that being restored, repaired by Japanese funds

Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

About half of convicts recruited by Wagner PMC killed or injured – British intelligence

Japanese PM visits Bucha – NHK

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD