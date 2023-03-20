Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the member states of the European Union supported his proposal to supply 1 million artillery ammunition to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

“A historic decision. Following my proposal, member states agreed to deliver 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months. We have a three track approach: 1) EUR 1 bn for immediate delivery, 2) EUR 1 bn for joint procurement, 3) commission to ramp up production capacity,” Borrell said on Twitter Monday.

As it is known, a joint meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the EU member states is taking place in Brussels, where Borrell's proposals aimed at accelerating the supply of 155 mm ammunition to Ukraine were discussed.