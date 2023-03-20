Facts

15:59 20.03.2023

AFU eliminates 700 occupiers, five tanks, nine artillery systems,two air defense systems, one UAV destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminates 700 occupiers, five tanks, nine artillery systems,two air defense systems, one UAV destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past day, the AFU killed 700 occupiers, destroyed five tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, two air defense systems, one UAV and 11 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 2023 approximately amounted to: about 165,610 of military personnel (plus 700) people, 3,537 tanks (plus five) units, 6,869 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 2,577 artillery systems (plus nine) units, 507 units of MLRS, 270 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 305 aircraft units, 290 helicopters, 2,160 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus one), 907 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,416 automotive equipment and tankers (plus eight) units, and 265 units of special equipment (plus three)," the report says.

