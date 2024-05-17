Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has been denied satisfaction for 15 motions and eight appellate complaints related to the seizure of 47.85% of the company's shares and stakes in Kyivstar.Tech, Helsi Ukraine, VimpelCom Global Services Ukraine, and Ukraine Tower Company, said the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov, in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have made a lot of efforts to protect our rights, and since October of last year, we have filed 20 motions with the court that imposed the seizure, eight appellate complaints to the highest court (on behalf of all legal entities whose stakes are under arrest, and their immediate owners), and even a cassation complaint to the Supreme Court of Ukraine. Unfortunately, to date, the courts have denied satisfaction for 15 motions and all ушпре appellate complaints, and the Supreme Court has not even accepted our cassation complaint for consideration," Komarov said.

The president of Kyivstar said that the court decisions regarding Turkcell assets could serve as a precedent, indicating that there is a possibility of a legitimate solution to the problem.

"Undoubtedly, I am disappointed with the decision of the Ukrainian court regarding the non-lifting of the seizure of corporate rights from VEON group companies because I believe it is a manifestation of selective justice. On the other hand, with the example of the Turkcell assets situation, we have a precedent that shows there is still a possibility of a legitimate solution to this problem," he said.

Komarov said that the argumentation of the appellate complaints regarding the same court decision on Turkcell assets and VEON assets in Ukraine was practically identical, but "obviously, something influenced the court's position, and as a result, we have radically opposite court decisions on the arrest of Turkcell and VEON assets."

According to the president of Kyivstar, five motions have been filed but not yet considered by the court due to the asset seizure. Additionally, the company plans to refile a cassation complaint to the Supreme Court, which will, in particular, refer to the inconsistent application of the law by the appellate court in considering the cases of Turkcell and VEON asset seizures in Ukraine. A cassation complaint has also been filed on behalf of VEON, the sole shareholder of Kyivstar, with the aim of lifting the seizure on the telecom operator's shares.

"We have decided from the very beginning to fight to the end and to use all available legal mechanisms for this purpose, so we have filed motions and complaints in all judicial instances," Komarov said.

He said that the seizure of VEON and Kyivstar assets was imposed as a precautionary measure in the framework of a criminal investigation against one of the minority shareholders of LetterOne, which, in turn, is one of the minority shareholders of VEON.