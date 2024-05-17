Facts

18:29 17.05.2024

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

3 min read
Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has been denied satisfaction for 15 motions and eight appellate complaints related to the seizure of 47.85% of the company's shares and stakes in Kyivstar.Tech, Helsi Ukraine, VimpelCom Global Services Ukraine, and Ukraine Tower Company, said the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov, in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have made a lot of efforts to protect our rights, and since October of last year, we have filed 20 motions with the court that imposed the seizure, eight appellate complaints to the highest court (on behalf of all legal entities whose stakes are under arrest, and their immediate owners), and even a cassation complaint to the Supreme Court of Ukraine. Unfortunately, to date, the courts have denied satisfaction for 15 motions and all ушпре appellate complaints, and the Supreme Court has not even accepted our cassation complaint for consideration," Komarov said.

The president of Kyivstar said that the court decisions regarding Turkcell assets could serve as a precedent, indicating that there is a possibility of a legitimate solution to the problem.

"Undoubtedly, I am disappointed with the decision of the Ukrainian court regarding the non-lifting of the seizure of corporate rights from VEON group companies because I believe it is a manifestation of selective justice. On the other hand, with the example of the Turkcell assets situation, we have a precedent that shows there is still a possibility of a legitimate solution to this problem," he said.

Komarov said that the argumentation of the appellate complaints regarding the same court decision on Turkcell assets and VEON assets in Ukraine was practically identical, but "obviously, something influenced the court's position, and as a result, we have radically opposite court decisions on the arrest of Turkcell and VEON assets."

According to the president of Kyivstar, five motions have been filed but not yet considered by the court due to the asset seizure. Additionally, the company plans to refile a cassation complaint to the Supreme Court, which will, in particular, refer to the inconsistent application of the law by the appellate court in considering the cases of Turkcell and VEON asset seizures in Ukraine. A cassation complaint has also been filed on behalf of VEON, the sole shareholder of Kyivstar, with the aim of lifting the seizure on the telecom operator's shares.

"We have decided from the very beginning to fight to the end and to use all available legal mechanisms for this purpose, so we have filed motions and complaints in all judicial instances," Komarov said.

He said that the seizure of VEON and Kyivstar assets was imposed as a precautionary measure in the framework of a criminal investigation against one of the minority shareholders of LetterOne, which, in turn, is one of the minority shareholders of VEON.

Tags: #kyivstar #komarov

MORE ABOUT

20:13 17.05.2024
Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

14:55 16.05.2024
Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

13:08 19.04.2024
Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

18:27 10.04.2024
Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

12:11 04.04.2024
Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

20:30 16.02.2024
Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

16:43 04.01.2024
Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

11:28 04.01.2024
Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

09:54 22.12.2023
Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

15:48 21.12.2023
Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

Already three killed, 28 injured reported in Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

EBA, following SUP, criticizes Arakhamia's bill No. 11195 on implementation of sanctions supported by Ministry of Justice with amendments

Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

Number of victims in Kharkiv reaches 25 – Terekhov

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Karandeyev on dismantling of Tithe Church of UOC (MP): Unauthorized construction aimed at causing harm to Ukrainian state

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD