20:56 17.05.2024

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

At a meeting on Friday, the Government of Ukraine made several personnel decisions, in particular on the dismissal of three deputy ministers for the development of communities, territories and infrastructure from their positions.

According to the government's Telegram channel, on May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved orders for the dismissal of Oleksandra Azarkhina, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the dismissal of Yuriy Vaskov from the post of Deputy Minister of the same ministry, and the dismissal of Hanna Yurchenko from the post of deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure for European Integration.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development of Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. The draft resolution from deputies of the ruling Servant of the People faction was supported by 272 MPs. The decision was made without hearing the Deputy Prime Minister. Subsequently, the initiators of the dismissal of the Deputy Prime Minister explained this decision in the Rada by the restoration of the Ministry of Regional Development.

20:31 17.05.2024
Govt launches compensation program for demining farmland

10:21 16.04.2024
Govt approves concept of state program on use of AI in priority sectors of economy

13:50 04.03.2024
Shmyhal on govt reform: We intend to reduce number of ministries by third

11:09 04.03.2024
Ukraine's govt needs to be cleared from more than 30 unusual powers – Nemchinov

10:14 04.03.2024
Nemchinov allows launch of Govt centre until 2025

19:51 16.02.2024
Govt action plan for 2024 provides for reform of social sphere to create human wealth – PM

16:49 28.12.2023
There will be no break in meetings of Ukrainian govt during New Year period, PM will work

20:40 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

20:34 21.12.2023
20:44 01.12.2023
Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

