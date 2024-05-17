Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

At a meeting on Friday, the Government of Ukraine made several personnel decisions, in particular on the dismissal of three deputy ministers for the development of communities, territories and infrastructure from their positions.

According to the government's Telegram channel, on May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved orders for the dismissal of Oleksandra Azarkhina, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the dismissal of Yuriy Vaskov from the post of Deputy Minister of the same ministry, and the dismissal of Hanna Yurchenko from the post of deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure for European Integration.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development of Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. The draft resolution from deputies of the ruling Servant of the People faction was supported by 272 MPs. The decision was made without hearing the Deputy Prime Minister. Subsequently, the initiators of the dismissal of the Deputy Prime Minister explained this decision in the Rada by the restoration of the Ministry of Regional Development.