Facts

18:12 17.05.2024

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

1 min read
The number of victims in Odesa region as a result of a Russian missile attack has increased to five people, three of them were hospitalized, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper said.

"The enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles. In Odessa region, there was a strong fire at the site where one of the missiles hit. Civilian infrastructure was damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, five victims are already known. "Three people with injuries were hospitalized, two more were treated on the spot," Kiper said.

Three casualties were previously reported.

