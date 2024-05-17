Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob.

"I thanked him for actively supporting the Peace Formula, including for confirmation of his attendance of the Peace Summit in Switzerland," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The parties also discussed further defense cooperation. The Ukrainian and Slovenian teams are completing work on a bilateral security document within the framework of the G7 declaration, Zelenskyy said.

"We agreed to sign it at the first opportunity," he said.

The Ukrainian president also expressed confidence that he could count on Slovenia's support for the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.