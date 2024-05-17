Facts

20:13 17.05.2024

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

2 min read
Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Mobile phone numbers with the destination network code 77, for which the largest mobile operator Kyivstar has obtained permission for use, will be available for sale by the end of June to July, announced the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov.

"I think they will definitely be available by the end of June to July," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, when applying for a new destination network, the company was far from the critical phase. Kyivstar operates with five network codes: 67, 68, 96, 97, and 98.

"I remember well the figure when we migrated to the new billing system – we transferred up to 40 million numbers [as of December 2023, Kyivstar served about 24 million mobile subscribers]. Why such a number? Because for some time, we do not disconnect numbers that have gone silent," Komarov said.

The president of Kyivstar also mentioned a nationwide initiative not to disconnect people who remain on occupied territories from the network. Its implementation is planned at the level of regulatory decisions.

"The project for such a decision is currently being discussed by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services with us – market operators of electronic communications. Most likely, this decision will establish certain time frames, for example, three or four years. Kyivstar has adhered to such a rule since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on its own initiative," Komarov said.

Tags: #code #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

18:29 17.05.2024
Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

14:55 16.05.2024
Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

13:08 19.04.2024
Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

18:27 10.04.2024
Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

12:11 04.04.2024
Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

13:59 06.03.2024
NCEC issues Vodafone permission to use 10 mln mobile numbers with destination code 75

NCEC issues Vodafone permission to use 10 mln mobile numbers with destination code 75

20:30 16.02.2024
Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

16:43 04.01.2024
Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

11:28 04.01.2024
Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

09:54 22.12.2023
Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

LATEST

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

Already three killed, 28 injured reported in Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

EBA, following SUP, criticizes Arakhamia's bill No. 11195 on implementation of sanctions supported by Ministry of Justice with amendments

Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

Number of victims in Kharkiv reaches 25 – Terekhov

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Karandeyev on dismantling of Tithe Church of UOC (MP): Unauthorized construction aimed at causing harm to Ukrainian state

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD