Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Mobile phone numbers with the destination network code 77, for which the largest mobile operator Kyivstar has obtained permission for use, will be available for sale by the end of June to July, announced the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov.

"I think they will definitely be available by the end of June to July," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, when applying for a new destination network, the company was far from the critical phase. Kyivstar operates with five network codes: 67, 68, 96, 97, and 98.

"I remember well the figure when we migrated to the new billing system – we transferred up to 40 million numbers [as of December 2023, Kyivstar served about 24 million mobile subscribers]. Why such a number? Because for some time, we do not disconnect numbers that have gone silent," Komarov said.

The president of Kyivstar also mentioned a nationwide initiative not to disconnect people who remain on occupied territories from the network. Its implementation is planned at the level of regulatory decisions.

"The project for such a decision is currently being discussed by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services with us – market operators of electronic communications. Most likely, this decision will establish certain time frames, for example, three or four years. Kyivstar has adhered to such a rule since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on its own initiative," Komarov said.