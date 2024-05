In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

The Russian Armed Forces continue to shell Vovchansk (Kharkiv region).

"Today it became known about the death of a 35-year-old civilian man and the injury of a 60-year-old resident," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

Pretrial investigations have been launched under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.