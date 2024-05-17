Facts

17:23 17.05.2024

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has reported that three people were injured as a result of a missile attack on the city.

"So far we know about three injured people as a result of the attack. They were taken to one of city hospitals and are receiving all necessary medical aid," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier, several explosions were reported in Odesa. The Ukrainian Air Forces issued a warning of enemy missiles moving towards the city.

