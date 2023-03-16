Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, General Mykola Oleschuk met with his counterparts from NATO on Thursday and proposed to establish an "aircraft coalition" that would help Ukraine to receive modern aircraft, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"Today, a symposium of the commanders of the NATO member states' air forces, which was attended by Ukrainian Air Force Commander, General Mykola Oleschuk, came to an end. He spoke about many things going on at the front line today, what exactly capacities are needed to increase the potential of our air defense systems – both ground and air-based," he said on the air of the national telethon.

Oleschuk also proposed his colleagues from NATO to create an aircraft coalition.

"Victory on the ground is indeed forged in the sky and such an 'aircraft coalition' could work according to the principle of the 'tank coalition'. [Oleschuk] called on his colleagues for assistance in the process of receiving modern aircraft by Ukraine in order to enable us to seize the airspace over Ukraine as soon as possible and help our ground forces," the spokesperson said.

Asked how the participants of the meeting responded to the proposal, Ihnat said that their response should be reflected in actions and "possibly in statements by certain leaders."

"Clearly, not everything can be disclosed, such things are not for public, but I would really like to see that it will be better in the near future," he said.