Facts

20:13 16.03.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

2 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I had a meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš. Spoke about the situation at the front. It is critically important to unite the efforts of all Ukraine's partners and allies at this crucial moment. First of all, in providing the weapons necessary for the Ukrainian offensive," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The president of Ukraine thanked Latvia for its assistance.

"I am grateful to Latvia for its strong political, defense, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine! Your society and the President have been supporting our sovereignty, our people, and our territorial integrity since the very beginning of this full-scale war, even from the first days of 2014, when this war actually began," he said.

The presidential press service said that Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the recent approval by the Latvian government of a new substantial package of military assistance to Ukraine. In this context, it was noted that the defense support provided by Latvia to Ukraine has already reached 1% of the country's GDP.

"The parties discussed European integration in the context of Ukraine's progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission. They emphasized the importance of Latvia's support for the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of this year. Special attention was paid to preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius," it said.

Zelenskyy noted Latvia's active position in creating international legal mechanisms to bring Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, punish all those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as a full-fledged mechanism for compensation for the damage caused by Russia to our country.

Tags: #latvia #zelenskyy #karins

MORE ABOUT

09:43 15.03.2023
Zelenskyy marks death of Fox reporters, speaks with News Corp CEO

Zelenskyy marks death of Fox reporters, speaks with News Corp CEO

09:13 15.03.2023
Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

17:53 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

15:38 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

09:36 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

09:03 14.03.2023
Fighting in east is tough, painful – Zelenskyy

Fighting in east is tough, painful – Zelenskyy

14:38 13.03.2023
Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

18:31 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

10:16 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

19:55 09.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD