Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I had a meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš. Spoke about the situation at the front. It is critically important to unite the efforts of all Ukraine's partners and allies at this crucial moment. First of all, in providing the weapons necessary for the Ukrainian offensive," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The president of Ukraine thanked Latvia for its assistance.

"I am grateful to Latvia for its strong political, defense, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine! Your society and the President have been supporting our sovereignty, our people, and our territorial integrity since the very beginning of this full-scale war, even from the first days of 2014, when this war actually began," he said.

The presidential press service said that Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the recent approval by the Latvian government of a new substantial package of military assistance to Ukraine. In this context, it was noted that the defense support provided by Latvia to Ukraine has already reached 1% of the country's GDP.

"The parties discussed European integration in the context of Ukraine's progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission. They emphasized the importance of Latvia's support for the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of this year. Special attention was paid to preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius," it said.

Zelenskyy noted Latvia's active position in creating international legal mechanisms to bring Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, punish all those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as a full-fledged mechanism for compensation for the damage caused by Russia to our country.