Facts

18:46 14.03.2023

Russian troops carry out 30 air, eight missile strikes, more than 33 attacks from MLRS during current day

1 min read
During the day, the Russian troops carried out 30 air and eight missile strikes, one of them on the town of Kramatorsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Tuesday.

"The enemy does not abandon attempts to enter the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Russian aggressor focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtar directions," the General Staff said in a message on Facebook.

In Kramatorsk, a three-storey residential building was damaged, there are dead and injured among the local population. Another rocket attack was carried out by the invaders on the town of Zatoka, Odesa region - one of the buildings of the children's educational institution Goldfish was damaged by the fragments of the rocket. There are no casualties and losses among the local population.

The occupiers also carried out more than 33 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The level of missile threat remains high throughout Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Tags: #general_staff

