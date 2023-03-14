Facts

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Tuesday.

"Having reviewed the course of the defense operation in the Bakhmut sector, all members of the Staff expressed a common position on the further holding and defense of the city of Bakhmut," the presidential press service said.

The parties also analyzed the supply of weapons and ammunition to the defense units on the frontline. They also discussed the pace and volume of delivery of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution among the groups of troops.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, and commanders of the groups of troops and operational directions. The meeting was also attended by members of the government, heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

