Facts

09:36 14.03.2023

Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

2 min read
During internal political meetings on Monday with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a course of action for the coming weeks was agreed upon.

"In particular, the government has approved and proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve changes to the national budget, more than UAH 500 billion for additional defense. All funds will be used to financially support the military, in support of our state defense sector, for defense equipment, including drones," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

According to him, humanitarian demining was also discussed "what is vital, in the literal sense." "As of today, more than 170,000 square kilometers of our territory remain dangerous due to enemy mines and unexploded ordnance," he said.

According to him, "today we discussed how to intensify this work: speed up humanitarian demining, increase appropriate cooperation with partners."

Zelenskyy said support for farmers was also discussed. "The second sowing season has already begun during the full-scale war. Last year, the heroic efforts of our farmers, all workers and workers in the agricultural sector allowed Ukrainian agricultural production to maintain the global role of Ukraine as a guarantor of food security. And I thank everyone who contributed to this," the president said.

According to him, the situation in the energy sector has been normalized. "In fact, throughout the entire free territory of the state, we provide the energy needs of Ukrainians – in accordance with the generation capabilities. And we continue to prepare for the next heating season – this concerns both the accumulation of resources and the new protection of our energy capacities," the president said.

Tags: #government #zelenskyy

