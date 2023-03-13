Facts

19:06 13.03.2023

Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

1 min read
Demining of fields for the sowing campaign has begun in Dnipropetrovsk region, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak says.

"Today, demining of fields has started in the region. To make the sowing campaign safe. Sappers worked in Kryvy Rih district - they started from the Zelenodolsk community. One of the fields was completely cleared. Explosive objects were defused ... Tomorrow, demining will continue in other territories," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel in Monday.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk #demining

19:19 10.03.2023
Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

16:08 04.03.2023
First Dpty PM Svyrydenko initiates analogue of Ramstein for demining, KSE launches accelerator

19:22 03.03.2023
Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

12:41 02.02.2023
EU to launch EUR 25 mln humanitarian demining program in Ukraine – Shmyhal's meeting with Borrell

20:24 01.02.2023
Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

20:57 29.12.2022
Dnipropetrovsk region sends 1.7 mln food packages to country's most war-affected regions – local head

11:00 02.11.2022
US company implements demining assistance project in Ukraine – Department of State

11:12 10.08.2022
USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

19:17 20.05.2022
Interior Ministry says due to intl aid there will be enough forces, means to clear mine territories soon

16:48 29.04.2022
Interior Minister hopes for help of intl organizations in demining Ukraine's territories

