Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

Demining of fields for the sowing campaign has begun in Dnipropetrovsk region, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak says.

"Today, demining of fields has started in the region. To make the sowing campaign safe. Sappers worked in Kryvy Rih district - they started from the Zelenodolsk community. One of the fields was completely cleared. Explosive objects were defused ... Tomorrow, demining will continue in other territories," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel in Monday.