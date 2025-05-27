Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Russian occupiers have attacked settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times since the beginning of the day, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Nikopol region was targeted by UAVs and artillery. The Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack. Two women were injured, 51 and 64 years old. They will be treated as outpatients," Lysak said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, a utility and food enterprise, infrastructure, a household and power lines were damaged in Nikopol.

The enemy hit the Hrushivska community of Kryvy Rih district with an FPV drone, as a result of the strike a passenger car was damaged.

In addition, as a result of the strike of a UAV on Mezhivska community of Synelnyky district, a fire broke out in a private yard. A house, two outbuildings, and a car were destroyed.