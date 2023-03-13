In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

On Monday morning, the Russian occupying troops launched a missile attack on the village of Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, a person killed, four were injured, Sumy Regional Military Administration said.

"In Sumy region, the Russians fired on the village of Znob-Novhorodske. A missile attack was carried out in the area of the local vocational-agrarian lyceum. One civilian was killed, 4 people were injured," the administration said on Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the morning shelling "from the mortars of Shalyhyne community – 16 arrivals. Preliminarily, no casualties."