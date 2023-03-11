Facts

17:29 11.03.2023

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

On Saturday, March 11, the Russian occupation troops shelled Zaporizhie, preliminarily using S-300 missiles, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration has said.

"Having no success on the battlefield with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today Russian shells (preliminarily S-300) were fired at a life support facility of the regional center, which is home to several thousand civilians, including a large number of people who were forced to leave their homes and flee from Russian occupation," it said on the Telegram channel.

In turn, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoly Kurtiev, said in the Telegram channel that a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

"Today, in broad daylight, the enemy once again treacherously attacked Zaporizhia. It is now known that a fire broke out in one of the districts of the city as a result of the missile attack," he said.

 

