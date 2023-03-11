Facts

16:11 11.03.2023

Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

1 min read
Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

Defense Minister of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram has announced the decision to allocate $7.5 billion to help Ukraine during the next five years.

He said this during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov during a visit to Kyiv on March 10, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A relevant program has been submitted for approval to the Norwegian parliament. Gram announced that Norway plans to transfer launchers, fire control points, and missiles for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Reznikov discussed with the Norwegian counterpart the issues of further consolidation of efforts in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the implementation of bilateral projects to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The high-tech assistance provided by Norway is already successfully working to protect the civilian population of Ukraine. In particular, in repelling the latest massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities on March 9. Our air defense soldiers used it successfully," Reznikov said.

Tags: #defense #norway

MORE ABOUT

20:49 10.03.2023
Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

20:36 10.03.2023
Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

18:45 10.03.2023
Adviser to Defense Minister: Our common task with partners is to ensure that war ends in Ukraine's territory in 2023

Adviser to Defense Minister: Our common task with partners is to ensure that war ends in Ukraine's territory in 2023

18:31 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

20:19 07.03.2023
Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

21:07 06.03.2023
EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

11:11 04.03.2023
World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

21:02 01.03.2023
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

20:37 01.03.2023
Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Defeating Russia on battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe, along borders of Russia – Zelenskyy says at American Enterprise Institute World Forum

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

LATEST

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Some 28,000 people apply for membership in Offensive Guard

Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Defeating Russia on battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe, along borders of Russia – Zelenskyy says at American Enterprise Institute World Forum

Parimatch denies presence of reasons for sanctions, claims pressure by SBU employees

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD