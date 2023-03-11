Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

Defense Minister of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram has announced the decision to allocate $7.5 billion to help Ukraine during the next five years.

He said this during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov during a visit to Kyiv on March 10, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A relevant program has been submitted for approval to the Norwegian parliament. Gram announced that Norway plans to transfer launchers, fire control points, and missiles for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Reznikov discussed with the Norwegian counterpart the issues of further consolidation of efforts in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the implementation of bilateral projects to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The high-tech assistance provided by Norway is already successfully working to protect the civilian population of Ukraine. In particular, in repelling the latest massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities on March 9. Our air defense soldiers used it successfully," Reznikov said.