21:05 10.03.2023

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Power supply in Kharkiv region has been restored for the majority of consumers after another Russian missile attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Kharkiv region: as of the evening, the supply of electricity to most consumers has been restored," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

At the same time, he said, many consumers in Kharkiv itself are still disconnected from the electricity, there are problems with communication in the city.

"All services are working to restore energy supply to consumers. We managed to provide electricity to critical infrastructure," the president said.

"It is still not easy in Zhytomyr. Although the system as a whole has been balanced, there may be shutdowns. Power engineers are working. Zaporizhia: everything is being done to protect people and the city's energy system. Kyiv: heating networks are being restored. Thanks to everyone involved in these works and to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said.

21:11 09.03.2023
Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

18:16 09.03.2023
Power supply in Kyiv restored in full - Klitschko

Power supply in Kyiv restored in full - Klitschko

11:53 09.03.2023
Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

11:08 09.03.2023
No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

09:54 09.03.2023
After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

20:14 28.02.2023
Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

19:32 23.02.2023
Ukrhydroenergo loses 1,500 MW of power capacity since beginning of war with Russia

Ukrhydroenergo loses 1,500 MW of power capacity since beginning of war with Russia

18:03 23.02.2023
Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

11:09 22.02.2023
Invaders attack Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, two people wounded – Synehubov

Invaders attack Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, two people wounded – Synehubov

11:07 22.02.2023
Invaders strike at Kharkiv – Terekhov

Invaders strike at Kharkiv – Terekhov

