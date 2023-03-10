Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Power supply in Kharkiv region has been restored for the majority of consumers after another Russian missile attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Kharkiv region: as of the evening, the supply of electricity to most consumers has been restored," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

At the same time, he said, many consumers in Kharkiv itself are still disconnected from the electricity, there are problems with communication in the city.

"All services are working to restore energy supply to consumers. We managed to provide electricity to critical infrastructure," the president said.

"It is still not easy in Zhytomyr. Although the system as a whole has been balanced, there may be shutdowns. Power engineers are working. Zaporizhia: everything is being done to protect people and the city's energy system. Kyiv: heating networks are being restored. Thanks to everyone involved in these works and to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said.