Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe supplied specialized micropiles for the reconstruction of a bridge between Poprad and Vydrnik in Slovakia.

According to a press release on Wednesday, as part of the modernization of a 15-kilometer section of the railway connection between Poprad and Vydrnik, which is being carried out by Slovak Railways, the existing bridge is undergoing major repairs.

Due to the difficult soil conditions of the region, the use of standard piles turned out to be ineffective. Interpipe proposed an alternative solution - pipes with a diameter of 108 mm, which are used as compact micropiles. This project required S355J2 structural steel, which is widely used in construction and mechanical engineering due to its balance of strength, weldability and impact resistance.

It is noted that the company has extensive experience in participating in global infrastructure projects from airport terminals in Tenerife to exhibition pavilions in Dubai. This time, Interpipe has joined a project closer to Ukraine, namely the reconstruction of a railway bridge in Slovakia.

Pipe Sales Manager for European Markets Vitaliy Synelnykov emphasized that railway bridges withstand the weight of numerous freight and passenger trains and must remain safe in operation for decades.

"The supporting structure is crucial for the long-term integrity of the bridge. Micropiles can withstand the same loads as traditional piles, while requiring significantly less effort to prepare the ground. We have already supplied similar piles to several construction contractors in France who faced the same problem," explained Synelnykov.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of steel pipes and railway products. The company's products are supplied to more than 50 countries around the world through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2024, the company transferred UAH 5.5 billion to budgets of all levels.