Facts

20:36 10.03.2023

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine has started negotiations with Norway on organizing training for Ukrainian pilots, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are starting communication with Norway regarding the possibilities of a training mission for our pilots," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

As reported, on Friday, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. During the meeting, the President of Ukraine positively noted the Kingdom's recent decision to allocate EUR 7 billion for a five-year support program for Ukraine.

Tags: #training #norway #pilots

