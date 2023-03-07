Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

The Ukrainian side has returned 130 of its servicemen from Russian captivity as part of the exchange procedure, including 71 defenders of Azovstal, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Another prisoner exchange - we managed to bring home 130 of our people - 126 male defenders and four female defenders. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National guardsmen, border guards, specialists of the State Special Transport Service. Among them are 87 defenders of Mariupol, 71 of whom are from Azovstal. We are also returning those captured in the area of Bakhmut and Soledar - a total of 35 people from Donetsk direction," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, most of those released from Russian captivity have serious injuries. "As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, the state should take care of each of them. Each of our heroes should feel that the state cares about him," the head of the President's Office said.

Yermak thanked the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War "for excellent work."

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported earlier on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen who were in Ukrainian captivity had been returned to Russia.