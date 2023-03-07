Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

The position to strengthen the defense of Bakhmut was unanimously supported by the Headquarters, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"Frankly speaking, there are a lot of disinformation messages from those who cannot even hear absolutely closed conversations, but they claim something about some decisions in the defense sector," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "society should understand the meaning of our defense operations. True meaning. Today at the Headquarters meeting, I directly asked the commander of Khortytsia General Syrsky and Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny about how they see the future defense operation in Bakhmut direction."

"Withdraw or continue the defense and strengthen in the city? Both generals answered – not to retreat and strengthen. This position was unanimously supported by the Headquarters," the president said.

"There were no other positions. I told the Commander-in-Chief to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no such part of Ukraine to say that it can supposedly be abandoned," Zelenskyy said.