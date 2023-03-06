Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the dismissal of a number of senior employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the central and two regional departments.

The relevant documents have been published on the website of the head of state.

Thus, according to presidential decree No. 130/2023, Oleksandr Yakushev was dismissed from the post of deputy head of the SBU.

According to decree No. 131/2023, Oleksandr Provotorov was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of Economic Support of the SBU.

According to decree No. 132/2023, Ihor Nosko was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of State Secrets Protection and Licensing of the SBU.

In addition, according to decrees No. 133/2023 and No. 134/2023, Borys Bezruky and Eduard Fedorov, respectively, were dismissed from the posts of heads of SBU departments in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions.

At the same time, on Monday, Zelensky also signed decrees appointing Oleh Khramov as the head of the Department for the Protection of State Secrets and Licensing of the SBU and Oleh Krasnoshapka as the head of the SBU department in Sumy region.

Relevant documents No. 135/2023 and No. 136/2023 are also published on the website of the Ukrainian president.