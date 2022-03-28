Facts

17:12 28.03.2022

Prosecutor General: facts of using cluster bombs by Russian military in Odesa and Kherson regions confirmed

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have confirmation of the use of cluster bombs by the Russian military in the territory of Odesa and Kherson regions, but there is no confirmation in Kyiv yet, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova notes.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, in response to a question whether the Russian military use cluster bombs on the territory of Kyiv, Venediktova said "so far we have no concrete evidence."

"We have evidence in Odesa and Kherson regions, where cluster bombs and cluster shells were used directly," the prosecutor general said.

