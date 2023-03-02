Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

The bodies of three civilians killed by the Russian occupation forces have been found by the police of Kyiv region on Thursday.

Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said that the bodies were exhumed in the town of Borodianka, Buchansky district.

"In March 2022, during the enemy occupation, a local resident came across the bodies of two people shot dead by Russian soldiers and the burned remains of the third person. The man buried the deceased at the local cemetery. Currently, he has returned from abroad and reported the burial site to the police," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the regional police, the bodies of 1,373 civilians killed by the occupiers were found in Kyiv region since the de-occupation. Some 197 bodies have not been identified yet, and 278 people are considered missing.