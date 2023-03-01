USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch said his department has not yet identified cases of misuse of U.S. aid to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that Storch made such a statement at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, speaking about military and other assistance provided to Kyiv. However, he warned that investigations into the matter are still in the early stages.

Storch said his agency had received a number of pieces of evidence that needed to be verified. "Storch, who was testifying with other Pentagon leaders before the House Armed Services Committee, repeatedly said he did not want to talk about investigations that have not yet been completed," according to the Associated Press.

The Congress has recently been emphasizing that the United States must be sure that the aid sent to Ukraine is used for its intended purpose. "Some lawmakers have already begun to question why the U.S. is spending so much to help Kyiv," the agency said.