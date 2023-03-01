Facts

10:46 01.03.2023

USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

1 min read
USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch said his department has not yet identified cases of misuse of U.S. aid to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that Storch made such a statement at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, speaking about military and other assistance provided to Kyiv. However, he warned that investigations into the matter are still in the early stages.

Storch said his agency had received a number of pieces of evidence that needed to be verified. "Storch, who was testifying with other Pentagon leaders before the House Armed Services Committee, repeatedly said he did not want to talk about investigations that have not yet been completed," according to the Associated Press.

The Congress has recently been emphasizing that the United States must be sure that the aid sent to Ukraine is used for its intended purpose. "Some lawmakers have already begun to question why the U.S. is spending so much to help Kyiv," the agency said.

Tags: #usa #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

09:39 28.02.2023
Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

19:55 27.02.2023
Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

14:29 27.02.2023
USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

10:56 24.02.2023
US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

10:49 24.02.2023
USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

11:27 22.02.2023
US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

10:12 22.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

19:00 21.02.2023
Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Shelling of Kherson continues, four killed in city since day start

LATEST

Yermak, Sullivan discuss results of US-Ukrainian Presidents' meeting, Ukrainian Peace Formula

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

MPs propose to make May 8 a day off, to call March 8 Intl Day for Protection of Women's Rights

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

AD
AD
AD
AD