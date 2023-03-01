Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Russia does not count people it sends to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. Again in an expanded format. The Main Intelligence Agency, the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief, and the commanders of the directions reported. We are dealing with the situation in each of the front directions in detail. The hardest thing is still Bakhmut and the battles that are important for protecting the city. Russia in general does not count people, sending them to constant assaults on our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only growing," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "at Headquarters, we also considered other areas in Donbas, as well as the areas of responsibility of Tavria and Odesa groups."

"General Moskaliov reported on the situation around Kherson and the region. General Nayev reported on the situation in the north and along the perimeter of the border – our forces have control over the situation. We are preparing the return of our soldiers to active actions for the liberation of our land. We remember this our just goal, and everyone day we are approaching its implementation," Zelenskyy said.