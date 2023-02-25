Facts

12:44 25.02.2023

Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

1 min read
Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

Sweden, which holds the presidency of the European Council, officially announces the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions for Russia.

“It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions,” the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter page.

At the same time, it is clarified that the package includes, for example, tougher export restrictions on dual-use and technologies, targeted restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war, as well as measures against Russian disinformation.

"Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes.," the message reads.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

16:53 24.02.2023
Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

13:40 24.02.2023
Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

20:53 23.02.2023
Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

20:03 23.02.2023
Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

12:42 22.02.2023
Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

18:01 20.02.2023
French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

16:41 20.02.2023
Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

11:06 20.02.2023
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Moscow Exchange, 333 Russian citizens

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Moscow Exchange, 333 Russian citizens

16:37 17.02.2023
Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

17:05 15.02.2023
EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen on China's proposals: China doesn’t have much credibility

Kuleba on China’s peace plan: We disagree with at least one point

AFU eliminates about 650 occupiers, 12 tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

LATEST

Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

Guatemala becomes first Latin American country to join Core Group to create Special Tribunal on aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen on China's proposals: China doesn’t have much credibility

Kuleba on China’s peace plan: We disagree with at least one point

UK, France and Germany propose to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after war end even if Kyiv unable to de–occupy all its territories – media

AFU eliminates about 650 occupiers, 12 tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

Russia probably runs down its stock of Iranian drones – British intelligence

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD