Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

Sweden, which holds the presidency of the European Council, officially announces the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions for Russia.

“It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions,” the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter page.

At the same time, it is clarified that the package includes, for example, tougher export restrictions on dual-use and technologies, targeted restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war, as well as measures against Russian disinformation.

"Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes.," the message reads.