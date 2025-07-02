Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:22 02.07.2025

Ukraine preparing new sanctions – Zelenskyy

1 min read

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions, there will be a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also continuing our completely fair work regarding various individuals who have associated themselves with Russia. Figures with political influence and a Russian passport, individuals who work against Ukrainian independence in all its dimensions, in particular against spiritual independence, anyone who supports aggression or justifies it – all these individuals have no place in Ukraine and will not have one. We are making appropriate decisions. And we are preparing new Ukrainian sanctions – there will be a decision by the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

As previously reported, according to materials from the Security and Defense Council, the citizenship of Ukraine was terminated for Orest Berezovsky (the so-called Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) Onufriy).

Tags: #sanctions #ukraine

