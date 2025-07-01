Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:35 01.07.2025

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with EU's last five packages – President's website

Ukraine has synchronized its sanctions with the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th EU sanctions packages after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions and signed the corresponding decrees, the head of state’s website reported on Tuesday.

"This was a step towards further synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions with the decisions of the European Union, as well as the first stage of implementing the NSDC decision of June 27, 2025 "On the synchronization of the sanction pressure of Ukraine, the European Union and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and its related entities," the message says.

In total, 403 individuals and 188 legal entities were subject to sanctions.

"Also synchronized were the decisions concerning persons involved in human rights violations in Belarus, and the decisions adopted by the European Union in 2011 and 2020–2025 regarding persons involved in human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran and military support for Russia in the war against Ukraine," the president's website reports.

Ukraine continues to prepare the next sanctions packages for full synchronization of sanctions policy with partners and expects the international community to maximally reflect and support Ukrainian sanctions in the relevant national decisions.

As reported, on June 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to synchronize the 13th and 14th packages of European sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to him, the package of European sanctions against the regime in Iran will also be 100% synchronized.

