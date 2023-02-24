USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

The USA has always been ready to take part in any meaningful diplomatic negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Blinken said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the United States had long made it clear, even before the war began, that they are ready to take part in any meaningful diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

However, he stressed that in any negotiations it is necessary to achieve only a just and lasting peace.