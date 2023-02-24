Facts

21:02 24.02.2023

USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

1 min read
The USA has always been ready to take part in any meaningful diplomatic negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Blinken said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the United States had long made it clear, even before the war began, that they are ready to take part in any meaningful diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

However, he stressed that in any negotiations it is necessary to achieve only a just and lasting peace.

19:43 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

19:31 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

10:01 24.02.2023
UNGA adopts resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

16:45 22.02.2023
Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

09:14 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

16:25 18.02.2023
Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

18:44 17.02.2023
Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

20:19 16.02.2023
Ukraine nationalizes several factories owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska

20:16 16.02.2023
We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

