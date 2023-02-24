Facts

11:56 24.02.2023

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in July and looks forward to his personal presence.

At a press conference in Tallinn on Friday, he invited President Zelenskyy to take part in the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July. NATO Secretary General said he hopes that Zelenskyy can be in person, but of course it depends on the situation, because there is a war going on, an invasion of his country.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg #zelenskyy

