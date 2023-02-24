Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in July and looks forward to his personal presence.

