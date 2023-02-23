Facts

20:51 23.02.2023

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

The National Information Bureau under the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories has been instructed to create a register of Ukrainian citizens who are illegally detained by Russia in connection with their political or social activities, Minister Iryna Vereschuk said.

"Recently, I instructed the National Information Bureau under the Ministry of Reintegration to create a separate registry of Kremlin prisoners. I mean civilians who were illegally captured by the aggressor state because of their political or social activities," Vereschuk said on her Telegram channel.

She said we are talking primarily about the Crimean Tatars, but among the Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia there are other citizens of Ukraine who were captured by Russia both before and after February 24, 2022.

"Ukraine and the world must know our heroes and do everything to free them from the clutches of the Russians," the minister said.

