19:19 23.02.2023

Number of Ukrainian info resources subjected to cyberattack – State Special Communications Service

On Thursday, February 23, a cyberattack was detected on a number of web resources of Ukrainian state and local authorities, as a result of which the content of several pages on these resources was modified, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine reports.

"As part of the Joint Response Group, specialists from the SBU, the State Special Communications Service and the National Police are working on localizing and investigating the circumstances of the cyber incident. Currently, it can be argued that the incident did not lead to a significant disruption of the systems and did not affect the performance by state bodies of their functions," according to a message on Facebook.

The work of most information resources has already been resumed, they are operating normally.

"As you can see, on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia continues to remind of itself in cyberspace, where it has long behaved like a terrorist state, attacking civilian targets," the State Special Communications Service noted.

