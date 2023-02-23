Court seizes property of Medvedchuk's wife for over UAH 5.6 bln

The court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of financing Russian occupational groups, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"Based on the materials of the State Security Service, the court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko, suspected of financing Russian occupational groups. The total value of the seized assets is more than UAH 5.6 billion," the SBU said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the report, the court decision concerns 14% stakes in two oblenergo companies and more than 4% in a third, which Marchenko owns through five offshore companies.

Two land plots, four residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, as well as ten cars belonging to the figurant were also seized, the service said.

"In addition, Marchenko's assets were seized in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises. Among them are Kyiv companies Terra-Invest, Ukrkapital and Sport-Tour, which Medvedchuk's wife used to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine," the SBU said, specifying that "it was they [these companies] who founded the company according to the laws of Russia, through which Marchenko transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the National Guard and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the occupied Crimea, and also paid "taxes" to the Russian budget."