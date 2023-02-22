Italy to provide three types of air defense systems to Ukraine – PM

Italy will provide Ukraine with three types of air defense systems, including SAMP-T, Skyguard and Spike anti-aircraft missile systems, Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"When it comes to a country against which aggression has been committed, then all the weapons that are supplied to it are for defense. We are concentrating with international partners on air defense systems. We have worked a lot on this together with France to combine our technologies. It is important that the new military assistance package includes SAMP-T air defense systems, as well as other Skyguard and Spike air defense systems. Today, the strategic goal is to protect critical infrastructure [in Ukraine]," Meloni said, answering journalists' questions regarding Italy's ability to provide fighter jets to Ukraine.

In addition, according to her, Italy will make efforts to assist in the demining of Ukrainian territory.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the military aid package from Italy powerful.

"The package is powerful. We will indeed get SAMP-T – serious air defense systems, expensive missiles, but life is the most expensive. You need to know that these are very serious technologies. We have been working on this for a long time. The personal leadership of the Italian Prime Minister made it possible for us to get these systems. In addition, Ukraine will receive two more important air defense systems to protect the lives of our people," the president said.