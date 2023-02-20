Facts

15:37 20.02.2023

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

1 min read
Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will invite Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a Group of Seven online summit on February 24, Kyodo News reported.

Kishida said at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Japan will on Friday hold the G7 video summit, in which the leaders are expected to reaffirm their unity in tackling Russia's aggression against its neighbor.

Japan chairs G7 this year.

The G7 nations of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, plus the European Union, are likely to agree to continue supporting Ukraine, the news agency said.

In the run-up to the video summit, Kishida said in his speech at a symposium in Tokyo that Japan will provide $5.5 billion in additional financial aid for the reconstruction of infrastructure in the country, destroyed by Russia.

Tags: #japan #g7 #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:48 20.02.2023
Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

14:05 20.02.2023
Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

12:17 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

11:25 20.02.2023
Ukraine to continue being guarantor of world food security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue being guarantor of world food security – Zelenskyy

16:36 18.02.2023
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

20:37 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at UN General Assembly

17:53 17.02.2023
Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

17:03 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

16:38 17.02.2023
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

16:37 17.02.2023
Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden: I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

Nine years after Revolution of Dignity, battle for our independence continues – Zelenskyy on Memorial Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

LATEST

Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden announces provision of additional aid to Ukraine

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden: I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Moscow Exchange, 333 Russian citizens

Borrell: first and most urgent task for Europe is to arm Ukraine, issue of ammunition must be resolved quickly

Nine years after Revolution of Dignity, battle for our independence continues – Zelenskyy on Memorial Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Russia carries out act of nuclear terrorism by launching missiles over Pivdennoukrainska NPP – Energoatom

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

AD
AD
AD
AD