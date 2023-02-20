Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will invite Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a Group of Seven online summit on February 24, Kyodo News reported.

Kishida said at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Japan will on Friday hold the G7 video summit, in which the leaders are expected to reaffirm their unity in tackling Russia's aggression against its neighbor.

Japan chairs G7 this year.

The G7 nations of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, plus the European Union, are likely to agree to continue supporting Ukraine, the news agency said.

In the run-up to the video summit, Kishida said in his speech at a symposium in Tokyo that Japan will provide $5.5 billion in additional financial aid for the reconstruction of infrastructure in the country, destroyed by Russia.